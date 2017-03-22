Promoter: Plan is for Manny Pacquiao to fight in July and November

A revised plan for Manny Pacquiao will place him in fights in July and November, promoter Bob Arum said Wednesday.

Pacquiao’s attempt to fight Amir Khan in the United Arab Emirates crumbled earlier this month along with a financial proposal estimated to be greater than $30 million.

Though England’s Khan, a Muslim, has religious commitments keeping him from a July date, he would be in strong consideration for the November date, Arum said.

Arum declined to discuss who he’s considering for World Boxing Organization welterweight champion Pacquiao in July, saying only that he expects the bout to be fought outside the U.S.

Pacquiao, a record seven-division world champion, last fought in November when he defeated Jessie Vargas by unanimous decision. The boxer is especially busy because of his commitments as a senator in the Philippines, Arum said.

Arum originally wanted Pacquiao to fight in Australia next month against that country’s Jeff Horn, a former Olympian, but attempts to revive such talk after the collapse of the Khan deal failed.

Speaking at the media day for gifted Ukrainian super-featherweight world champion Vasyl Lomachenko in Oxnard, Arum did confirm that his unbeaten two-belt junior-welterweight, Terence Crawford, will defend his WBO and World Boxing Council belts against Felix Diaz May 20 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Arum said Crawford, Khan and former four-division champion Adrien Broner are in consideration for Pacquiao’s November date.

lance.pugmire@latimes.com

@latimespugmire