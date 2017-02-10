Holly Holm, favored opponent easily make UFC 208 weight

There was still weight to gain for Holly Holm and Germaine De Randamie on Friday when they each came in under the 145-pound weight limit for the UFC’s newly created women’s featherweight division.

Holm, the former bantamweight champion, weighed in Friday morning at 144.4 pounds and former pro kick boxer De Randamie weighed 143.6 pounds on the Brooklyn Bridge Marriott scale.

Also Friday, former middleweight champion Anderson Silva exactly met the 185-pound weight limit for his UFC 208 co-main event bout at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center against No. 8-rated middleweight Derek Brunson, who weighed 186 pounds. One extra pound is allowed in non-title fights.

Middleweights Jacare Souza and Tim Boetsch also used that cushion, weighing 185.8 pounds.

One non-pay-per-view undercard fight was scrapped when heavyweight Justin Willis was declared “not fit to fight” by medical personnel. A UFC spokesman said Willis’ foe, Poland’s Marcin Tybura, would be paid his purse money.

The UFC is in the process of building its women’s featherweight roster, awaiting a ruling on a retroactive Therapeutic Use Exemption request for a diuretic by Southland-trained Cris “Cyborg” Justino. It’s also believed that former bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey would move to featherweight if she opts to fight again following her second consecutive loss, to bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, in December.

Holm (10-2) is also coming off back-to-back defeats after knocking out Rousey by a head kick in November 2015. Holm was submitted by Miesha Tate in the fifth and final round in March and then was beaten by decision against Nunes’ next title challenger, Valentina Shevchenko, in July.

De Randamie (6-3) is a slight minus-130 favorite over former pro boxing world champion Holm at the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas. She flashed impressive punching power at her Thursday workout at famed boxing gym Gleason’s in Brooklyn.

Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Tom Brady leads Patriots to epic Super Bowl comeback victory After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. Caption Chargers owners discuss move to Los Angeles Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Caption Sean McVay is introduced as the Rams coach New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. Caption Breaking down the Chargers move to L.A. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles.

lance.pugmire@latimes.com

@latimespugmire