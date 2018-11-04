Victorious Daniel Cormier moving on to monstrous Brock Lesnar as Jon Jones still haunts

“Giving me a shot? Seriously? When it comes to Jones, it’s hard for me to take anything seriously,” Cormier said. “I’ve always said he won [last year’s] fight. He put a video up of a girl kicking me in the head. I told him that was a heck of a kick, but that, ‘You can’t use that, dog, you were on steroids.’ [The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency] said whatever, but you still had steroids in your system.’