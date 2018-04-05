T.J. Dillashaw-Cody Garbrandt rematch set for August 4 at Staples Center

T.J. Dillashaw will defend his UFC bantamweight belt Aug. 4 at Staples Center against Cody Garbrandt at UFC 227, two officials connected to the agreement told the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday.
Anaheim-trained Dillashaw (16-3) recaptured his belt in November at New York's Madison Square Garden by defeating the then-unbeaten Garbrandt by second-round technical knockout.
Garbrandt (11-1), who trains in Sacramento, had won the belt a fight earlier by defeating the man who took the belt from Dillashaw, veteran UFC fighter Dominick Cruz of San Diego.
Dillashaw, a former Cal State Fullerton wrestler, sought a shot at flyweight Demetrious Johnson, but UFC President Dana White told The Times last month that the bout would not happen due to an injury to Johnson.
The rematch renews a vitriolic rivalry between Dillashaw and Garbrandt after they had trained together at former UFC title fighter Urijah Faber's Team Alpha Male camp in Sacramento.