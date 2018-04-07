Joanna Jedrzejczyk takes a more positive approach to her rematch with Rose Namajunas

"What I know is that I want to give power to people who have failed and don't have enough energy and strength to rise. I want to say to them that it doesn't matter if you are a businessman or an athlete, or had something bad happen in your life, and you don't feel like you want to go through it. I want to say, 'Guys, it's worth it. Life is too short and beautiful to wait for a great moment. Take life in your hands and go for it.' This is what I want to show."