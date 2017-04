Chargers open the season with a Monday night game in Denver

Luis Salas, Lily Salas

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times

Chargers fans Luis Salas and his daughter Lily Salas, 9, take a photo together in front of a "welcome Los Angeles Chargers" sign at the Forum following a ceremony to kick off Chargers football coming to Los Angeles.

Chargers fans Luis Salas and his daughter Lily Salas, 9, take a photo together in front of a "welcome Los Angeles Chargers" sign at the Forum following a ceremony to kick off Chargers football coming to Los Angeles. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)