Chargers-Bills matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

The ability of Bills quarterback Josh Allen to improvise is a problem for defenses. (Winslow Townson / Associated Press)

Quarterback Josh Allen is the engine that drives Buffalo’s offense. In the Bills’ 31-10 victory over Dallas last weekend, the engine was allowed to idle. Allen was a high school-sounding seven of 15 for 94 yards in the win, Buffalo instead running all over the Cowboys. The Bills rushed 49 times for 266 yards, with James Cook’s 179 yards leading the way. All of this means Allen and the passing attack figure to be eager and ready for the Chargers, who have been torched through the air repeatedly in 2023. Stefon Diggs is someone to watch for against a secondary that has struggled particularly against elite receivers. There is something else also worth monitoring, however: the Chargers will have a new defensive play-caller in Derrick Ansley, who is taking over for the fired Brandon Staley. Under Staley, the Chargers’ scheme at times appeared to be too complicated and too reliant on signals that were being relayed late. The result often was miscommunication or poor alignment leading to big plays for the opposition. With the coaching change, perhaps Ansley will attempt to simplify the Chargers’ approach and permit his defenders to play faster and use the skills that brought them to the NFL.