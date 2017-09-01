Chargers work on roster puzzle ahead of cuts to 53 this weekend

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco stood outside the door of the visiting locker room at Levi’s Stadium and thanked every player and coach after they had completed their final preseason game Thursday night against San Francisco.

It’s a ritual he undertakes after every game — an opportunity to thank the players who just tried to enact his vision on the football field. It was a nice moment, but some heavier drama lay ahead.

Saturday, Telesco will say goodbye to more than 30 of those hands he shook when the Chargers trim their roster to 53.

To project the final roster, consider the puzzle Telesco faces. Filling out a team requires scrutinization of salaries, positional balance, injury recovery times and at dozens of other factors.

Then there’s the issue of the practice squad — a group of 10 players, primarily rookies and undrafted free agents. To sign a player to the practice squad, he must clear waivers, which gives every other team a chance to add him to their 53-man roster first.

And, in an even crueler twist to those players on the bubble, you can make the team Saturday and quickly find yourself waived by Sunday. With more than 1,000 players set to become free agents Saturday, Telesco and his staff will be on the lookout for players who might fit the roster better than the ones who survived final cuts.

Then in Week 2, the Chargers will need to clear a spot when defensive lineman Tenny Palepoi returns from suspension, leading to another cut. And, they’ll have to do it again when Max Tuerk comes back in Week 5 if they want Tuerk on the active roster.

It’s a puzzle that’s never fully solved, with the pieces constantly changing. And it’s nearly impossible to put it together, but here’s a projected 53-man roster:

Quarterback (3): Philip Rivers, Kellen Clemens, Cardale Jones. Running back (4): Melvin Gordon, Branden Oliver, Austin Ekeler, Kenjon Barner. Fullback (1): Derek Watt. Wide receiver (5): Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams, Travis Benjamin, Dontrelle Inman, Geremy Davis. Tight end (4): Antonio Gates, Hunter Henry, Sean Culkin, Jeff Cumberland. Offensive line (8): Russell Okung, Matt Slauson, Spencer Pulley, Kenny Wiggins, Joe Barksdale, Chris Hairston, Dan Feeney, Tyreek Burwell.

Defensive line (9): Joey Bosa, Brandon Mebane, Corey Liuget, Melvin Ingram, Chris McCain, Darius Philon, Damion Square, Isaac Rochelle, Jeremiah Attaochu. Linebacker (6): Jatavis Brown, Kyle Emanuel, Korey Toomer, Nick Dzubnar, Nigel Harris, James Onwualu. Cornerback (5): Casey Hayward, Jason Verrett, Trevor Williams, Desmond King, Craig Mager. Safety (5): Jahleel Addae, Tre Boston, Adrian Phillips, Dwight Lowery, Rayshawn Jenkins. Special teams (3): Josh Lambo (kicker), Drew Kaser (punter), Mike Windt (long snapper).

Injured/suspended: LB Denzel Perryman (IR), WR Mike Williams (PUP), OL Max Tuerk (four-game suspension), DL Tenny Palepoi (one-game suspension).

CAPTION ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. CAPTION ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. CAPTION Meet Ellen Kershaw, the wife of Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, and the driving force behind the couple's charity, "Kershaw's Challenge." Meet Ellen Kershaw, the wife of Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, and the driving force behind the couple's charity, "Kershaw's Challenge." CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the action in Green Bay, where the Rams fell to the Packers 24-10 in a preseason finale. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the action in Green Bay, where the Rams fell to the Packers 24-10 in a preseason finale. CAPTION Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. CAPTION Rams and Chargers fans weigh in on the "fight" for Los Angeles and whether there is a rivalry. Rams and Chargers fans weigh in on the "fight" for Los Angeles and whether there is a rivalry.

dan.woike@latimes.com

Follow Dan Woike on Twitter @DanWoikeSports