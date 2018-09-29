Chargers know being favored Sunday means nothing

They are favored by double digits Sunday, and no NFL team is forecast to win in a more one-sided manner.
The Chargers fully understand what this means.
Nothing. If not less.
“Go back to the [Buffalo] Bills game last week,” cornerback Casey Hayward said. “Nobody expected them to win but the Bills. That’s all it took.”
Indeed, Buffalo went into Minnesota as a 17-point underdog and buried the Vikings by three touchdowns.
That marked the NFL’s largest upset in 23 years, meaning a San Francisco victory now at StubHub Center, as a 10½-point underdog, would be routine by comparison.
Routine, at least, everywhere outside the Chargers locker room. But inside, losing to the 49ers would be just the latest bit of early season frustration for a team intent on contending for the playoffs.
“We’re going to have to be ready,” Hayward said. “You don’t come ready to play in this league, you’re going to get hit in the mouth.”
The Chargers are 1-2, having lost to Kansas City and the Rams, two of the league’s most explosive offenses and two of the three teams that remain undefeated.
Their victory came on the road, in Buffalo, and was quite convincing until some second-half offensive sleepwalking permitted the Bills to crawl back to within a respectable distance.
Still, as coach of perhaps the most promising 1-2 team in the league, Anthony Lynn said losing to shiny opponents like the Chiefs and Rams doesn’t make being 1-2 any easier.
“Not at all,” he said. “We never expected to lose those games, to be honest with you. So, hopefully, we learned from it, and we got better. But, no, it’s not easy.”
Lynn interviewed for the 49ers head coaching job before being hired by the Chargers in advance of last season.
His defensive coordinator, Gus Bradley, was believed to be San Francisco’s first choice for the same position, a position that eventually went to Robert Saleh.
So these teams already are intertwined despite playing in opposite conferences and before factoring in that Lynn and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan go back to Lynn’s playing days in Denver where Shanahan was a ballboy.
This all makes for a cozy reunion and some hearty pregame handshakes, until kickoff when each of these two coaches begins a desperate attempt to avoid 1-3.
San Francisco enters having lost its starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to season-ending knee surgery and with a defense beset by injuries and poor performance.
A week ago, the Chiefs had five first-half possessions against the 49ers and punctuated each with an extra point, 35-10 about as sobering a halftime deficit as the NFL can offer.
Things are so discouraging that there already has been social media clamoring for Saleh to be fired, a fairly aggressive opinion seeing how the secondary, especially, has been losing healthy body parts seemingly by the play.
Entering Sunday, only two teams don’t have an interception yet and San Francisco is one of them.
Hey, the 49ers are double-figure underdogs for a few reasons, even if the Chargers are certain Garoppolo’s replacement, C.J. Beathard, is more than capable.
“He can run with the ball,” Hayward said. “And he’s still making all the throws. We have to come prepared and come ready to tackle.”
Like the Chargers, the 49ers have struggled trying to generate a pass rush, something that should be inviting to Philip Rivers and his continued push into the record books.
With 222 more yards, he’ll pass John Elway for eighth on the NFL’s all-time passing yardage list.
The weight and scope of Rivers’ career can be expressed through an almost endless collection of mounting statistics. Or it can simply be reported that, as he prepares to make his 196th straight start, he has passed for more than 29 miles.
All of which would seem to point in the Chargers’ favor Sunday, a team focused on increasing its pocket pressure welcoming a wounded opponent that appears vulnerable to such things.
But the Bills looked beaten a week ago, too, before they were the ones who did the beating.
“I hate when people say the odds are with us,” Hayward said. “We’ve all got the same odds once we get on that field. The odds stop once the game starts.”
And then it’s on the Chargers to prove there’s something to the forecasts they know mean nothing.