Chargers defense overpowers Broncos in 21-0 victory

The Chargers are the hottest team in the AFC.

The 90-degree plus temperatures probably would’ve made that so anyways on Sunday, but an amazing pass rush and some timely big plays made that statement true in a more important way.

After beating the Denver Broncos 21-0 Sunday at StubHub Center in Carson, the Chargers have won three-straight games, tied with the Dolphins for the longest in the conference.

It’s the team’s first three-game winning streak since late November, 2014.

The Chargers offense, largely, was ineffective, but it didn’t matter thanks to the play on defense and special teams.

The Chargers forced three turnovers, sacked Denver quarterback Trevor Simian five times and hit him a whole lot more in playing what essentially was a perfect defensive game.

The team also got their first special teams score of the year, a 65-yard Travis Benjamin touchdown.The return came after the team got stopped on four-straight plays from the one-yard line, with Melvin Gordon unable to cross the goal line.

Denver’s defensive stand was quickly undone, though, with the Chargers quickly forcing the punt.

The team would eventually score twice on touchdown drives, with rookie Austin Ekeler scoring on a one-yard throw and Benjamin taking a short pass and breaking free a 42-yard score.Those scores, though, turned out to be unnecessary cushion.

Led by ends Joey Bosa, Melvin Ingram and Chris McCain, the Chargers over-manned Denver’s patchwork offensive line that was down to it’s third-string tackle.

Bosa and McCain had a pair of sacks, Ingram was a menace all game long, and the defense forced a trio of turnovers — while dropping two other sure interceptions.

The Chargers last shutout came on Oct. 5, 2014 against the New York Jets.

