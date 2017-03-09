Chargers are keeping backup quarterback Kellen Clemens

The Chargers have agreed to a deal to keep backup quarterback Kellen Clemens, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The move keeps a familiar face in the quarterback room with Philip Rivers. Clemens has been the veteran’s backup since 2014. In three years with the team, he’s thrown only 10 passes.

Clemens, a former Oregon Duck, has 21 starts over his 11-season NFL career.

This offseason, the team has also agreed to re-sign safety Jahleel Addae and long snapper Mike Windt, and placed a franchise tag on edge rusher Melvin Ingram.