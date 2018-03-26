Dean Spanos' stand on anthem takes foot in community as he charges ahead with L.A. plan

"Our greatest asset is our players," Spanos said. "When we met with the head of the LAPD, we were sitting there and asking what we can do to get involved. What's the best way we can make a difference? [Beck] went through this whole thing and he goes, 'I don't want your money; I want you.' There were four players in the room. 'I need you four to come, I need you to talk to 10 kids so they know there's more to life than either going to prison or dying before you turn 22.' That's exactly what he said to us."