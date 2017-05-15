Chargers release veteran guard Orlando Franklin

Since the Chargers hired Anthony Lynn to be their head coach, he's frequently mentioned a shuffle of the team's interior offensive linemen.
He wasn't kidding.
On Monday, the team released veteran guard Orlando Franklin. Franklin had started all 26 games he appeared in after signing a hefty free-agent deal with the team in 2015.
He's the third starter on the Chargers' offensive line from a year ago to be released, joining former first-round pick D.J. Fluker and offensive tackle King Dunlap.
The Chargers spent their second- and third-round draft choices on interior linemen, taking Western Kentucky's Forrest Lamp and Indiana's Dan Feeney.
The team also signed left tackle Russell Okung in free agency.
Free agent safety Tre Boston, who agreed to a deal with the Chargers on Friday, will also officially ink his contract Monday, likely meaning he'll be a participant when the Chargers hold their first organized team practice activity (OTA) Tuesday.