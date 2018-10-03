Holder Drew Kaser is waived as Chargers evaluate kicking game

Issues with their kicking game apparently led to the Chargers making a change at punter Tuesday.
The team waived Drew Kaser and signed veteran Donnie Jones.
On Monday, coach Anthony Lynn said he was evaluating “the whole entire process” after Caleb Sturgis missed two extra-point attempts and a 54-yard field goal against San Francisco.
Along with what Sturgis has done, Lynn indicated the performances of Kaser, the holder on kicks, and long snapper Mike Windt were being assessed. Sturgis is the fifth kicker employed by the Chargers since the start of last season.
“All these kickers can’t be bad,” Lynn said.
The latest evaluation evidently identified Kaser’s holds as the problem, the same issue having been brought up internally last season as the Chargers struggled to find consistency among their kickers.
Kaser was a sixth-round pick in 2016 and had a net average of 40.4 yards in 36 games for the Chargers.
He had only one of 146 punts blocked, but that one resulted in a touchdown for the Rams on Sept. 23. Lynn blamed the block on Kaser holding the ball too long.
Jones, 38, won the Super Bowl with Philadelphia last season, his 14th in the NFL. He has an average of 39.8 yards for his career and spent five seasons with the Rams when the team was in St. Louis.