Chargers struggle in 36-7 loss to Saints

Philip Rivers played only one quarter Saturday as the Chargers struggled in losing their third preseason game 36-7 to New Orleans at StubHub Center.
In his two series, Rivers led the Chargers to a touchdown and to everything but a touchdown. He finished five for seven for 29 yards as the rushing of Austin Ekeler and Detrez Newsome powered the offense.
The Chargers’ first possession lasted nine plays and covered 59 yards before dying on downs inside the New Orleans’ five-yard line when Rivers overthrew Mike Williams in the back of the end zone.
The Chargers are still in the process of picking their kicker to start the season. But rather than attempt a short field goal, coach Anthony Lynn decided to go for the touchdown.
The next time they had the ball, the Chargers went 42 yards in eight plays with Newsome scoring from five yards out.
Those two possessions were it for Rivers, whose next appearance figures to come in the Sept. 9 opener here against Kansas City. He was replaced by Cardale Jones.
In two preseason appearances — both of which ended after the first quarter — Rivers was 11 for 14 for 91 yards.