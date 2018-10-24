Chargers get a rare night game at StubHub Center in December

The Chargers’ Week 16 game against Baltimore at StubHub Center has been moved to Dec. 22 and will kick off at 5:20 p.m.
That’s a Saturday and will represent a rare home regular-season night game for the team.
Because StubHub Center is located on the campus of Cal State Dominguez Hills, there are restrictions about when night games can be played there.
The date against the Ravens is the Chargers’ final regular-season home game and could have playoff implications for both teams.
The Chargers conclude their regular season at Denver on Dec. 30.