Clippers beat Wizards to advance to Summer League showdown with Lakers

Reggie Upshaw had 24 points and nine rebounds to lead the Clippers to an 89-74 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas to advance in the single-elimination NBA Summer League tournament.
The Clippers will play the Lakers at 5:30 p.m. PDT, Thursday, at Thomas & Mack Center.
If the Clippers defeat the Lakers, the defending NBA Summer League champions, they will play at 1 p.m. Sunday. If the Clippers lose, they will play at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a consolation game that would be their finale in Las Vegas.
Clippers rookies Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jerome Robinson also played a big role in the victory. Gilgeous-Alexander contributed 17 points, four rebounds and six assists while Robinson finished with 15 points, two rebounds and three assists.
Devin Robinson had 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Wizards