Clippers let the Bucks run away with the game, 112-101

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and eight assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks nearly squandered an early 23-point lead before finishing strong in a 112-101 victory over the turnover-prone Clippers on Friday night.

Greg Monroe also had 24 points for the Bucks. They watched their early edge dwindle to 77-74 late in the third quarter following four 3s in the period by Chris Paul.

But the Bucks reasserted control with a 15-2 run for a 92-76 lead with about 9 minutes left, capped by Antetokounmpo's driving dunk past Blake Griffin, and Jason Terry's open 3 from the corner.

Milwaukee also used a 20-2 run over the final 4:33 of the first quarter to open a 19-point lead at halftime.

Mistakes crippled the Clippers throughout the night. Los Angeles had a season-high 23 turnovers, including 16 in the first half.

The Clippers at least played well in the third quarter, with Paul nearly singlehandedly bringing his team all the way back from the early hole. The Clippers star hit all four of his 3-point attempts in the period.

The Bucks controlled the rest of the game, outhustling the Clippers for rebounds and shots in the lane.

Frustration and turnovers mounted early and late for Los Angeles. Paul and DeAndre Jordan finished the first half on the bench with three fouls apiece, and Paul was assessed a technical after arguing his third foul call.

Monroe and Griffin were each assessed technical fouls after the players bumped chests during a tense moment that followed Monroe's dunk to give the Bucks a 17-point lead with 4:34 left.

Paul and Griffin each had 21 points to lead the Clippers, while Jordan finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

