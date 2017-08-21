Clippers hire Trent Redden to be assistant GM

Continuing to reshape their front office, the Clippers have hired Trent Redden as an assistant general manager, according to an NBA official who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
Redden had been the senior vice president of basketball operations for the Cleveland Cavaliers before he was fired along with general manager David Griffin.
Redden filled one of the two assistant GM positions that came open when Gerald Madkins left to join the New York Knicks and Gary Sacks left to pursue other interests.
Redden is the latest executive to join the Clippers, who have offered their general manager job to Mike Winger from Oklahoma City. Winger, who is expected to take the job, would replace Dave Wohl, who has become a consultant for the Clippers.
They will report to Lawrence Frank, the Clippers’ executive vice president of basketball operations. Franks gained more authority after coach Doc Rivers was stripped of his title as president of basketball operations.
