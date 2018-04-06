Clippers' playoff hopes sink deeper with 117-95 loss to Jazz

Donovan Mitchell scored 19 points, Rudy Gobert had 15 point and 10 rebounds and the Utah Jazz beat the Clippers 117-95 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory.
Derrick Favors scored 16 points, and Jonas Jerebko and Alec Burks each had 13.
The Clippers were playing for their playoff lives but the Jazz displayed the intensity and urgency from the opening tip and never trailed. L.A. trails eighth-place New Orleans by 2 1/2 games with just three to play.
The Jazz have pole position for home-court advantage in the Western Conference playoffs — win out and they will host at least the first round, an almost inconceivable notion before they went 27-5 the last ten-plus weeks.
Austin Rivers led Los Angeles with 19 points, and Montrezl Harrell had 17.
Clippers, who shot just 3 for 17 from beyond the arc, have lost three of four and have nearly been eliminated from the postseason.
The Jazz put the game away a 9-2 run early in the second half and led by as many as 30 in the fourth quarter.
The Clippers had trouble staying with Utah's multiple screen-and-roll actions and seemed to be chasing the ball all game.
Utah claimed the season series 3-1.
Twitter: @BA_Turner