Five takeaways from the Clippers' 108-95 victory over the Utah Jazz

The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Utah Jazz, 108-95, on Saturday to clinch a playoff berth.

Here are five takeaways from the game:

1. It was more than Marreese Speights making his only three-pointer in the fourth quarter. It was also the fact that Speights was able to spread the court and not allow Utah’s 7-foot-1, shot-blocking center Rudy Gobert to clog the lane and shut down the Clippers’ driving guards. Gobert had to stay attached to Speights on the perimeter, allowing for all those forays into the lane by Jamal Crawford and Austin Rivers.

“On the other end, it wasn’t great, on the defensive end. On the offensive end, putting Mo behind the three and Gobert had to go out there, allowed our guards to get to the basket,” Clippers Coach Doc Rivers said. “And then when he came in, Mo makes the three.”

It worked out for the Clippers and Speights. He finished with his fourth double-double of the season, with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

2. The reserve group of Speights, Crawford and Rivers provided the Clippers with a big lift in the win.

Crawford led the way, scoring a game-high 28 points. Rivers and Speights both had 11 points each.

They were on the court when the Clippers turned a two-point lead into an 11-point advantage in the fourth quarter.

“The reserves saved us tonight,” Doc Rivers said.

3. Chris Paul did not have one of his better shooting nights.

Paul missed 13 of his 18 shots and all eight of his three-pointers. He still finished with 14 points and five assists.

4. Not having to play starters DeAndre Jordan, Luc Mbah a Moute and J.J. Redick in the fourth quarter was a good thing for the Clippers.

Playing Blake Griffin and Paul just 5 minutes, 19 seconds in the fourth was also a good thing.

It was good because the Clippers are playing back-to-back games. They take the court at Staples Center to face the Sacramento Kings at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

5. The Clippers took better care of the basketball, turning it over only 10 times.