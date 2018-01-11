Clippers center DeAndre Jordan suffers left ankle sprain; out for second half against Sacramento

Clippers center DeAndre Jordan suffered a left ankle sprain in the second quarter and did not return, the team announced before the third quarter started against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night at Golden1 Center.

Jordan had thrown down a right-handed dunk over Sacramento’s Skal Labissiere with 5:15 left in the first half. When he came down, his left knee buckled.

Jordan limped to the bench and sat down, his hands over his head while Clippers trainer Jasen Powell knelt in front of the distraught center.

A few minutes later, Jordan limped to the Clippers’ locker room.

He came back out at halftime, but eventually went back to the locker room.

Jordan had eight points on four-for-four shooting, seven rebounds and two assists.

