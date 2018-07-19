Clippers sign Luc Mbah a Moute to one-year deal

The Clippers announced Thursday that they had signed forward Luc Mbah a Moute to return to the team.
The deal is for one year at $4.3 million.
Mbah a Moute had spent the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons with the Clippers before playing for the Houston Rockets last season. He averaged 7.5 points and 3.0 rebounds last season with the Rockets.
The Clippers view Mbah a Moute as a versatile defender capable of knocking down three-pointers.
The Clippers have a 17-man roster, two above the NBA maximum.
According to sources not authorized to speak publicly on the matter because of the sensitive nature of things, Clippers restricted free-agent center Montrezl Harrell is “still working” on trying to get a deal.