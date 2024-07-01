Clippers to bring back Nicolas Batum in wake of losing Paul George

Free agent Nicolas Batum will be returning to the Clippers after agreeing to a deal Monday, joining a roster that now includes former Nuggets guard Bones Hyland, right.

The Clippers made another nice recovery after losing Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers by agreeing to a deal on Monday with Nicolas Batum for $9.6 million over two years, according to people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Batum was one of the players the Clippers traded to the 76ers last season to acquire James Harden. Batum had been one of Clippers coach Tyronn Lue’s favorite players because of his versatility and now he gets the 6-foot-9 Frenchman back in the wake of George agreeing to a four-year deal worth $212 million with the 76ers.

Batum, 35, averaged 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season. He shot 45.3% from the field and 39.9% from three-point range.