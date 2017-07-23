Gerald Madkins leaves Clippers to join the New York Knicks' front office

Gerald Madkins, who spent the last five seasons working as an executive in the Clippers’ front office, has taken a job with the New York Knicks to become the team’s assistant general manager, said NBA officials who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Madkins joins newly promoted President Steven Mills and just-hired General Manager Scott Perry to form a top-notch league front office with the Knicks, making them the most prominent African American trio in the NBA.

Madkins and Perry have a history, the two of them having worked in the front office with the Seattle SuperSonics. Madkins was the director of West Coast scouting.

With his contract having expired with the Clippers in June, Madkins was sought by several teams, including the Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings.

But he chose the Knicks because of his relationship with Perry.

Madkins began his career as a front-office executive with the Knicks. He was a scout with the Knicks for four seasons.

During his time with the Clippers, Madkins served as the director of basketball operations and assistant general manager.

He has also worked with New Orleans and Houston as an executive.

Madkins became the second executive to leave the Clippers this season; Assistant General Manager Gary Sacks left to pursue other opportunities.

