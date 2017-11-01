Clippers roll to easy victory over Mavericks

Blake Griffin scored 20 points and Austin Rivers had 19 to help the Los Angeles Clippers roll to a 119-98 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Lou Williams added 17 as the Clippers snapped a two-game losing streak and handed the Mavericks their fourth straight loss and eighth in nine games this season.

Rookie Dennis Smith Jr. led Dallas with 18 points despite shooting just 6 for 15 from the field. Harrison Barnes added 14 points and Dirk Nowitzki had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Los Angeles, coming off a 141-113 loss to Golden State in its previous game, led by as many as 26 points and sat its starters the final nine minutes of the game. The Clippers outrebounded the Mavs 48-38 and held them to 39.3 percent shooting on the night.

The Clippers took control in the second quarter, outscoring the Mavs 34-19 to take a 66-48 lead at the half. The Clippers tightened their defense in quarter, holding Dallas to 29.2 percent shooting from the floor while hitting 61.1 percent themselves.

CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish discusses his slider and starting Game 7 of the World Series. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish discusses his slider and starting Game 7 of the World Series. CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish discusses his slider and starting Game 7 of the World Series. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish discusses his slider and starting Game 7 of the World Series. CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers players comment on losing Game 7 of the World Series to the Houston Astros. Los Angeles Dodgers players comment on losing Game 7 of the World Series to the Houston Astros. CAPTION Dodgers fans show their team and Halloween pride ahead of Game 6 of the 2018 World Series. Dodgers fans show their team and Halloween pride ahead of Game 6 of the 2018 World Series. CAPTION Los Angeles Times sports reporters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez break down the Dodgers Game 6 win in the World Series. Los Angeles Times sports reporters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez break down the Dodgers Game 6 win in the World Series. CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts discusses Game 7 of the World Series. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts discusses Game 7 of the World Series.

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner