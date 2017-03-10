Five takeaways from the Clippers' 114-98 victory over Memphis

The Clippers rebounded nicely from Wednesday’s loss in Minneapolis to defeat the Grizzlies, 114-98, on Thursday night in Memphis. Here are five takeaways from the game:

1. Austin Rivers had 20 points on seven-for-10 shooting from the field.

It was the 11th time this season Rivers scored 20 points or more in a game, more than the combined total (nine) of his first four seasons in the NBA.

Rivers had a nice all-around game for the Clippers. He also had five rebounds and four assists.

2. The Clippers have been badly beaten on the backboards in recent games, but they turned that around.against the Grizzlies.

The Clippers out-rebounded the Grizzlies, 47-34. Blake Griffin led the Clippers with 12 rebounds, and DeAndre Jordan had 11.

3. Jordan correctly sensed that once he got the basketball on an in-bounds pass that Memphis center Marc Gasol was going to intentionally foul the Clippers center.

So Jordan took a shot attempt from three-point range just as Gasol collided with him.

Jordan and his teammates yelled for the foul, and they got it. Jordan, smiling, made two of the three free throws in the second quarter.

4. Every Clipper who played scored — except starting forward Luc Mbah a Moute.

5. The Clippers improved to 6-8 on the second night of back-to-back games this season. They are 5-3 on the road in back-to-back games.

