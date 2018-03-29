Clippers! DeAndre Jordan downplays his ankle injury

"Every game is do-or-die for us," Jordan said. "Every game we drop, it's going to be tougher and tougher for us to extend our season, like I keep saying. We still got a chance and I think we're still optimistic in this locker room. But we've got to take care of business. We can't afford to put together 40 minutes of a basketball or even 45. We've got to put together a full 48 minutes of effort on both ends of the floor."