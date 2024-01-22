Lakers’ LeBron James to miss game against Clippers because of injured left ankle

Lakers forward LeBron James, driving to the basket against a trio of Grizzlies defenders on Jan. 5, will miss the game Tuesday night against the Clippers because of an injured left ankle.

LeBron James will not be available to play in the Lakers’ game Tuesday night against the Clippers because of soreness in his left ankle.

The team listed James as out on the injury report, while listing forwards Anthony Davis (Achilles tendon) and Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) as probable. It will be the fifth game of the season that James has not played. He last sat out Jan. 13 against the Utah Jazz.

It will be the third of four meetings between the hallway rivals this season. The Lakers won both tightly contested games earlier this season: 130-125 in overtime on Nov. 1 and 106-103 on Jan. 7.

James had 35 points on 13-of-19 shooting from the field, making four of eight three-pointers, in the first game. He followed that up with 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the second game.

The Clippers (27-14) had won 11 consecutive games against the Lakers before this season.