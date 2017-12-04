Clippers' Danilo Gallinari, Milos Teodosic both practice

The Clippers finally got a measure of good news Monday when injured starters Danilo Gallinari and Milos Teodosic practiced with a group of players on the club’s NBA Development League team.

Gallinari, who has been sidelined 13 games because of a strained left glute, and Teodosic, who has been sidelined since the second game of the season because of a plantar fascia injury to his left foot, practiced with the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario at the Clippers’ practice facility in Playa Vista.

Gallinari and Teodosic looked pretty good during the session, and the club’s hope was that both would practice with the Clippers on Tuesday.

Gallinari, asked Sunday in Minneapolis when he might be able to play again, told The Times “maybe the next game,” referring to Wednesday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Staples Center.

The Clippers don’t expect Teodosic back before Dec. 13, when they start a four-game trip at Orlando.

The Clippers will will host the Washington Wizards on Saturday and the Toronto Raptors on Monday before leaving town.

Jordan hires agent

After spending the last two seasons without representation, DeAndre Jordan has hired Jeff Schwartz to be his agent, several NBA executives who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter said.

The plan is for Schwartz to talk to Lawrence Frank, the Clippers’ president of basketball operations, about the center’s future with the Clippers.

Jordan had told The Times in Hawaii during training camp that he wants to retire with the Clippers.

But he’s also looking for a maximum deal for five years that could be worth more than $207 million, a deal the Clippers have not been inclined to offer.

If the two sides can’t reach an agreement, the Clippers may look to trade Jordan. There has been chatter that other teams have expressed interest in Jordan, and that the Clippers have been willing to listen.

The Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers are among the teams that like Jordan, several NBA officials said.

An NBA executive not authorized to speak publicly on the matter said that the Clippers were looking for a top-10 draft pick in exchange for Jordan.

Jordan, who’ll earn $22.6 million this season, could have some say in where he might land because he has a player option for next season that would pay him $24.1 million. He could opt out of the contract after this season and become a free agent.

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner