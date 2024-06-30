Clippers open free agency by re-signing James Harden
James Harden has agreed to a two-year, $70-million contract to remain with the Clippers, according to people with knowledge of the deal not authorized to speak on the matter.
Harden averaged 16.6 points and 8.5 assists while shooting 42.8% from the field, 38.1% from three-point range, in 72 games with the Clippers.
Harden, who will turn 35 in August, was acquired by the Clippers from Philadelphia in October after a falling out with Daryl Morey, the 76ers’ president of basketball operations, because of Harden’s contract situation.
Harden led the Clippers in scoring (21.2) and assists (8.0) in the playoffs.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.