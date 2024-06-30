Clippers open free agency by re-signing James Harden

Clippers guard James Harden splits the defense of Dallas’ P.J. Washington, left, and Daniel Gafford for a layup during Game 2 of their playoff series in April.

James Harden has agreed to a two-year, $70-million contract to remain with the Clippers, according to people with knowledge of the deal not authorized to speak on the matter.

Harden averaged 16.6 points and 8.5 assists while shooting 42.8% from the field, 38.1% from three-point range, in 72 games with the Clippers.

Harden, who will turn 35 in August, was acquired by the Clippers from Philadelphia in October after a falling out with Daryl Morey, the 76ers’ president of basketball operations, because of Harden’s contract situation.

Advertisement

Harden led the Clippers in scoring (21.2) and assists (8.0) in the playoffs.