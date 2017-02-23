Clippers report: Chris Paul sits out game against Warriors, is 'iffy' for Friday's game against Spurs

Not only did Chris Paul miss his 14th consecutive game Thursday night recovering from surgery to repair a ligament in his left thumb, but Clippers Coach Doc Rivers said his point guard was “iffy” to play Friday night.

Paul and Rivers had some thoughts about Paul playing against the Golden State Warriors after having good practices Tuesday and Wednesday.

“He looked good the last two days, but I thought he was a little hesitant,” Rivers said. “I just don’t think we should play him. He’s got to feel 100%.”

The Clippers play the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night at Staples Center.

Rivers was asked if it was possible for Paul to play in that game after a “really hard” workout during the Clippers’ shoot-around Thursday.

“Tomorrow’s iffy,” Rivers said. “We won’t really practice on that one day, but that’ll get him closer. But we’ll see.”

Rivers still said that Paul is “really close” to returning.

“He could play in the next couple of games, for sure,” said Rivers, whose team plays Charlotte on Sunday at home. “Maybe tomorrow, maybe…Maybe Sunday. I don’t know.”

Clippers make no trades

The NBA trade deadline passed Thursday without the Clippers making any deals.

During the weeks leading up to the deadline, the Clippers had been linked to deals for New York’s Carmelo Anthony, Denver’s Danilo Gallinari and Wilson Chandler, Phoenix’s P.J. Tucker and Chicago’s Nikola Mirotic.

“Obviously I hear all the trades we should have made,” Rivers said. “I wish we could make all of those trades. That would be terrific, but there really was no opportunity.”

Rivers said they had plenty of conversations with teams about deals, but that nothing fit the Clippers’ needs to entice them to make a move.

“You listen to everything because people call about everything,” Rivers said. “You’ve got to stay disciplined. You’ve got to know what you want and what you won’t do. Really, there was never anything close. There really was not a lot there.”

Clippers activate Brice Johnson

Rookie forward Brice Johnson, who has been out all season with a herniated disk in his lower back suffered during an exhibition game Oct. 6, was activated for his first regular-season pro game against the Warriors.

“I’m finally getting to put on a uniform. It’s about time,” Johnson said, smiling. “It’s been a long time. I thought I would have been playing by now.”

UP NEXT

VS SAN ANTONIO

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Staples Center.

On the air: TV: Prime Ticket, ESPN; Radio: 570, 1330.

Records: Clippers 35-21; Spurs 43-13.

Record vs. Spurs: 2-0.

Update: The Clippers have had success against the Spurs in recent times, owning a 5-2 record in the last seven regular-season games. The Spurs are still in the middle of their “rodeo trip.” They played six games on the road before the All-Star break and will have two left after the break, starting against the Clippers.

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner