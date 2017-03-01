Clippers report: Hacking strategy doesn't bother DeAndre Jordan

The Clippers had a one-point lead with 3 minutes 45 seconds left in the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s game when Charlotte intentionally fouled DeAndre Jordan. Jordan made one of two free throws.

The Clippers had a one-point lead again with 2:35 left in the fourth when Charlotte resorted to the Hack-A-Jordan. Again, Jordan made one of two free throws.

It’s a strategy Jordan has to brace for every game.

“Yeah, I’m always ready for it,” Jordan said. “I try not to think about it too much, because if it happens, it happens. I can’t control it. If it does, it does. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t.

“Whatever, we’ll play basketball. For me, with that whole situation, if I get fouled, I get fouled. If I make them, I make them. If I don’t, I’ve got to go down and make sure we get a stop.”

Jordan was shooting 50.3% from the free-throw line before the Clippers played the Houston Rockets at Staples Center on Wednesday night.

Those were the only four free throws he took against the Hornets, but Jordan said he tried to maintain his confidence while at the line.

“I think I made one-for-two [twice], and the two that I missed, I thought they were going in,” Jordan said. “But I’m much more confident at the line, got my routine down. A lot of it’s just reps and just being comfortable up there, so I’m cool with it now.”

Crawford remains confident

It is not in Jamal Crawford’s makeup to be overly concerned about a little rough patch.

He’s a shooter and shooters shoot the ball always believing the next shot will go in.

So that he missed his two shots and didn’t score against San Antonio and was only one for five and and scored just four points against Charlotte was not something Crawford was going to let bother him.

“For me, there’s nothing wrong with me,” Crawford said before the Clippers played the Rockets. “Some nights it’s your night and some nights it’s not. But it’s all about the Clippers winning, so I’m just trying to do whatever it takes that night.”

Crawford has been voted the NBA’s sixth man of the year three times, twice with the Clippers.

But the Clippers are deeper this season, and that means Crawford doesn’t have to carry the scoring burden off the bench.

“This year we’ve got such a good bench that it’s more the bench attacking and different guys attacking,” he said. “And I get it. I see the plan so I’m all on board with it.”

