For Doc Rivers and others, there's no pause in the debate over resting NBA players

The topic of resting players for games just won’t go away, and it has now gotten the attention of NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who seems steadfast in trying to find a solution.

According to reports, Silver sent a memo to all the NBA owners that said resting the game’s top players is “an extremely significant issue for our league.”

Clippers Coach Doc Rivers also is opposed to resting players, but he understands why teams do it.

When the Clippers played Cleveland on Saturday during a nationally televised game, the Cavaliers sat their big three — LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love — for rest.

When the Clippers played at Denver last week, Rivers left DeAndre Jordan and Blake Griffin at home to rest.

“I just don’t know the answer,” Rivers said. “I’m on the competition committee. I wish there was an easy answer. I don’t have an answer. I know guys do need rest and I know fans need to see guys play.”

Rivers agrees that it’s not a good thing for fans to pay so much money to see players visit an arena once or twice and then find that their favorite player star isn’t playing in that game.

But Rivers said the schedule is so demanding that it requires teams to rest players.

Rivers said he hasn’t decided if he’ll rest any of his players when the Clippers play at Dallas on Thursday.

“Fans are the product — fans and our sponsors,” Rivers said. “They are. But so are the players. So you have to protect everyone in this. I know there are people who are way smarter than me that can figure this out. But I will say this. Scheduling is hard, so much harder than you think.”

Clippers seek improvement

The Clippers have won three games in a row after beating the Lakers, 133-109, on Tuesday night, but Rivers knows his team has a lot more progress to make.

With 10 regular-season games left, Rivers says his team has to take another step.

“The way we are right now, we’re not good enough,” he said. “But we’re not going to be that. You can see it. I swear I’ve said this probably 50 times. If any team had the injuries we had, they would be where we’re at right now. And now we’ve had a chance to get everybody back healthy.”

The Clippers are playing 18 games in 30 days this month, including five sets of back-to-back games.

“March didn’t help with the schedule. It would have been nice to get everybody healthy and then have days or practice and all that,” Rivers said. “We haven’t had that, so we’re trying to do it through games, and you can actually see it coming together. But once we get this stretch we’re in over with, I think we’ll have more practice time. But we have to get better now with games or no practice. It doesn’t matter, and I think we’re starting to do that.”

Caption The Rams begin free agency by signing a receiver and a tackle The Rams opened free agency by signing receiver Robert Woods and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth. What moves will the team make next? The Rams opened free agency by signing receiver Robert Woods and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth. What moves will the team make next? Caption The Rams begin free agency by signing a receiver and a tackle The Rams opened free agency by signing receiver Robert Woods and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth. What moves will the team make next? The Rams opened free agency by signing receiver Robert Woods and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth. What moves will the team make next? Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Tom Brady leads Patriots to epic Super Bowl comeback victory After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. Caption Chargers owners discuss move to Los Angeles Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Caption Sean McVay is introduced as the Rams coach New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team.

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner