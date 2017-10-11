Clippers see some improvements from mounting injuries

Danilo Gallinari was on the court shooting stand-still jumpers before the Clippers practiced Wednesday, but his return to play in one of the two remaining exhibition games remains uncertain as he recovers from a strained left foot.

He still hasn’t been able to run on the court.

Sam Dekker also shot before practice, and it appears as if he’s closer to returning from a strained left oblique than Gallinari.

But starting guards Patrick Beverley (sore right knee) and Austin Rivers (strained right glute) are not expected to play against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night or the Lakers on Friday night. Both games are at Staples Center.

“I know Gallo is really close to returning,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said before practice. “I would expect him to play in one of the two games. I think Sam will probably play in one of the two games, if not both games.

“My guess is Patrick and Austin are out for both of the preseason games, so that’s obviously not the best news. And going forward from there, we just hope at least one, [or] both, are back for Game 1.”

The Clippers also don’t have rookie guard Sindarius Thornwell, who suffered a sprained right shoulder during Tuesday’s intra-squad scrimmage.

“It’s just a little sore right now,” Thornwell said.

The Clippers open the regular season Oct. 19 against the Lakers.

