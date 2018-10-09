Clippers hope 7-foot-3 Boban Marjanovic can become much bigger than a fan favorite

“The biggest step for him probably is if he can guard guys that can pop and shoot,” coach Doc Rivers said before the team’s public practice Monday at USC. “That’s a tough one for any big let alone Boban, but even on that, if the guy’s making shots who’s doing that, but not threes, you still leave him out there because maybe Boban creates more problems on the other end. And it’s not just his scoring; he gets fouled. When you get fouled the defense sags; there’s a lot of positive things to that. And he’s a good free throw shooter so there’s a lot of good things to that.”