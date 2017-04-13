Five takeaways from the Clippers' 115-95 victory over Sacramento

1. The Clippers paid tribute to Paul Pierce on Wednesday night, showing clips on the big screen of his 19-year career. Pierce is retiring after the season is over, after having played 15 of his years with the Boston Celtics, where he won an NBA championship in 2008.
Pierce waved to the crowd. Then the crowd started chanting his name, begging him to enter the game against the Sacramento Kings.
With two minutes, 23 seconds left, Pierce checked into the game and the crowd roared.
Pierce missed both of his shots during the Clippers’ 115-95 win over the Kings, but it didn’t seem to matter to anyone.
He checked out with 40.3 seconds left, to a standing ovation.
Though he played just two seasons with the Clippers, the fans appreciated Pierce, who was a local product from Inglewood High.
“To be able to end it all here in front of family and friends, being back home, it’s special,” Pierce said. “Just looking up and seeing my mom in the stands — she didn’t make a lot of trips to Boston — and seeing my brothers in the stands, it meant a lot to me.”
2. Jamal Crawford played in all 82 games this season for the first time in his 17-year career.
Crawford is the only player in NBA history to play all 82 games for the first time in their 17th season or later, according to Elias Sports Bureau.
He had 13 points on four-for-seven shooting.
3. Four of the five Clippers starters had to play 30-plus minutes against the Kings.
DeAndre Jordan played the most, 36:04. Then it was Chris Paul (34:41), Blake Griffin (32:34) and Luc Mbah a Moute (32:34).
4. The Clippers shot over 50% from the field again, making 51.8% of their shots.
5. The Clippers take pride in taking care of the basketball. So when they turned the ball over just six times, it was another good night for them.
