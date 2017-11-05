Five takeaways from the Clippers' loss to the Memphis Grizzlies

The Clippers lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 113-104 at Staples Center. Here are five things we learned:

1.) It is one thing for the Clippers to rely heavily on Blake Griffin, but it’s quite another thing for his teammates to depend on him to the point he perhaps tried too hard.

Griffin tried to take control of the game during the Clippers’ loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday afternoon, but he was too carefree with the basketball in the process.

He had five of his team’s 13 turnovers.

Griffin was 10-for-17 from the field and scored a game-high 30 points. He also had 11 rebounds.

But he had those turnovers that did not help the Clippers’ cause.

2.) Small forward Danilo Gallinari keeps proving he can be an assist man.

Gallinari had six of them, more than anyone in the game.

That helped to make up for his poor shooting from the three-point line.

Gallinari missed all four of his three-pointers.

But he was able to find open teammates often.

3.) The Clippers don’t look for a lot of offense out of their bench, but they clearly didn’t get nearly enough from their reserves against Memphis.

The Clippers’ bench was outscored 55-22.

Lou Williams was the only substitute for the Clippers to score in double figures.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies had four reserves score in double figures.

Tyreke Evans led the way with 20 points off the bench, Brandan Wright had 13, Mario Chalmers 12 and Chandler Parsons 10.

4.) The Clippers matched the Grizzlies when it came to blocked shots.

Both teams had seven blocks.

DeAndre Jordan led the Clippers with three blocks.

Wright led all players with four blocks.

5.) The starters for the Clippers all played heavy minutes again.

Austin Rivers played the most, logging 38 minutes, 17 seconds.

Beverley was next (38:04), followed by Griffin (36:38), Gallinari (35:32) and Jordan (34:33).

