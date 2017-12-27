Five takeaways from the Clippers' win over Sacramento

Five takeaways from the Clippers’ 122-95 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday at Staples Center.

1. The highlight of Jamil Wilson’s NBA skill-set is shooting the basketball from long distance.

He proved that against the Kings on Tuesday night, dropping three-point bombs on them from all over the court.

Wilson went five-for-seven from three-point range. He was six-for-nine from the field overall, allowing him to finish his night with a career-high 17 points.

“When you get to see the first one go in, it’s a huge confidence booster,” Wilson said. “It gives me confidence to shoot the second one and I shot the second one and it went in. For me, I was just taking my temperature to see how things go.”

Wilson was signed to a two-way contract to play for the Clippers’ development league team, the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario.

He has played and practiced so much for the Clippers that both he and the team are in a bit of a quandary.

Players on two-way contracts can spend up to 45 days playing in the NBA, and Wilson has already spent 40 days with the Clippers, either playing in games or practicing.

If he practices with the Agua Caliente Clippers on Wednesday when that team practices with Blake Griffin at the Clippers’ practice facility in Playa Vista, that’ll be 41 days. Griffin is coming off a left knee injury and has missed 14 games.

Either way, the clock is ticking on Wilson’s time with the Clippers.

They either have to sign him to a deal or cut him.

2. It goes without saying that when Montrezl Harrell comes off the bench, he’s going to bring energy and effort.

Harrell’s inspired play produced 22 points.

He was seven-for-12 from the field and eight-for-nine from the free-throw line.

Harrell also had seven rebounds and three assists.

3. The Clippers’ reserves went to work against the Kings.

As a group, the substitutes for the Clippers scored a combined 72 points.

Harrell led the way, Lou Williams was his stellar self with 21 points and Sam Dekker had 10.

4. The Clippers shared the basketball a lot.

They had 31 assists.

Of the 11 who played Tuesday night, eight had at least one assist.

Milos Teodosic, of course, led the way with a career-high 10.

5. For one of the few times lately, the Clippers out-rebounded an opponent.

The Clippers had 49 rebounds, the Kings 36.

DeAndre Jordan had 15 of the rebounds for the Clippers.

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner