Five takeaways from the Clippers' 127-117 loss to Oklahoma City

The game plan called for the ball to go inside to DeAndre Jordan, and the 6-foot-11 center was more than willing accept that challenge.

At times, Jordan demanded the basketball down low against the Oklahoma City Thunder. And the results were outstanding.

Jordan had 26 points on 10-for-15 shooting. He also showed his continued improvement from the free-throw line, knocking down six of seven free throws.

Jordan, who also had 17 rebounds, started strong with 14 points in the first quarter, tied for the most in a quarter in his career.

2. Again, Montrezl Harrell came in the game and played with all his force.

In 10 minutes and 46 seconds of play, Harrell had eight points, connecting on four of eight field goals. He also had five rebounds.

3. It was a rough shooting night for guard C.J. Williams, who missed six of his nine shots and all four of his three-point attempts. He finished with six points.

4. The Clippers’ defense could not slow down the Thunder, especially during the all-important fourth quarter.

The Thunder made 59.1% of its shots and 50% of its three-point attempts in the fourth quarter; for the game, the Thunder made 53.7% of its shots and 44.1% of its three-point attempts.

5. The Clippers gave themselves a chance by taking care of the basketball. They had just 10 turnovers.

