Five takeaways from the Clippers' 109-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers

The Clippers fell 109-104 to the Indiana Pacers on Friday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Here are five takeaways from the game:
1. There was a moment in the third quarter when Clippers coach Doc Rivers called two timeouts 13 seconds apart, obviously upset with his team for not knowing the play from the first timeout.
After the second timeout, when the Clippers took the court again, DeAndre Jordan huddled the group together by the scorer's table, imploring them to stay the course.
They didn't immediately stop the spell they were under, the Clippers falling into a 75-57 hole when the Pacers extended their run to 17-4 from the start of the third quarter.
But the Clippers did recover, pulling to within 82-76 at the end of the quarter to give themselves a chance.
The key was Jordan taking a leadership role, making sure his guys didn't give even with the deficit continuing to build.
Jordan finished with another double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds.
2. Though he hasn't started the last two games, Sindarius Thornwell still played tough defense and brought energy to the team.
It didn't matter if Thornwell defended Pacers All-Star guard Victor Oladipo or veteran point guard Lance Stephenson, the Clippers rookie made his opponents work.
Thornwell ended the game with five fouls, but he also had four rebounds to go with two points.
3. Montrezl Harrell again provided his usual energy and strong effort.
Harrell missed just one of his eight shots and finished with 16 points.
4. Wesley Johnson started his second consecutive game at small forward for the Clippers and was solid again.
He finished with five points, three rebounds and one blocked shot.
5. The Clippers shot 55.3% from the field and still lost .
That's because they turned the ball over too much and didn't execute down the stretch.
They had 15 turnovers, four in the decisive fourth quarter.
