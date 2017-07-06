Clippers, European star Milos Teodosic agree to deal

The Clippers have agreed to a two-year, $12-million deal with European star Milos Teodosic, according to NBA executives who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
The second year of the deal is a player option for the 30-year-old Serbian, the executives said. He got a portion of the Clippers’ $8.4 mid-level exception.
That still leaves room for the Clippers to go after unrestricted free agent Tony Allen, but probably closes the door on trying to sign free-agent point guard Derrick Rose.
Teodosic has been an outstanding player in Europe for the last 12 years, and has been a player NBA executives hoped would land in the league.
He’s considered a 6-foot-5 combo guard who is a gifted passer and is competitive, according to one NBA scout.
Teodosic averaged 16.1 points and 6.8 assists last season with CSK Moscow. He shot 44.4% from the field, 38.1% from three-point range.
Over his career in Europe, he has averaged 10.6 points and 4.3 assists. He shot 44% from the field, 38.5% from three-point range.
Teodosic probably will be the backup guard behind Patrick Beverley.
