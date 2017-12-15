Clippers guard Milos Teodosic not likely to play against Wizards tonight

Clippers coach Doc Rivers said “most likely no” when asked if Milos Teodosic would be suiting up for the Friday night’s game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.
Teodosic has played in the last two games after missing the previous 22 recovering from a plantar fascia injury to his left foot.
If Teodosic doesn’t play against the Wizards, Rivers said the plan is for the point guard to play against the Miami Heat on Saturday night.
“We don’t want to do back-to-backs, so our thinking is give him more rest,” Rivers said Friday morning at the Clippers’ shootaround at the John R. Thompson Jr. Intercollegiate Athletic Center on the campus of Georgetown University. “But we’re going to wait until we get over there because the numbers are low right now .…We just don’t have a lot of guards.”
Guard Austin Rivers will also not be available against the Wizards after suffering a concussion against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.
Doc Rivers said Austin cleared the NBA’s concussion protocol Friday, but the Clippers still aren’t sure if he’ll be able to play against the Heat because of the league’s 48-hour clearance rule.
“I think Austin is out tomorrow too, I think,” Doc Rivers said. “He passed the test today, but I think it’s 48 hours after you pass the test. I’m not sure about that, but I don’t think he can play tomorrow either.”
Without Teodosic and Rivers, the Clippers are down to three guards — Lou Williams, Jawun Evan and C.J. Williams.
Doc Rivers said he had not decided who would start in his backcourt against the Wizards yet.
