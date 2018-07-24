Clippers trade for Dallas prospect Johnathan Motley

The Clippers announced Monday that they acquired forward Johnathan Motley from the Dallas Mavericks and that he will join L.A. on a two-way contract to play for its development league team in Ontario.
The Clippers also acquired the draft rights to Lithuanian guard Renaldas Seibutis and sent the Mavericks the draft rights to forward Maarty Leunen. The Clippers will send the Mavericks $50,000, according to a source not authorized to speak publicly.
Motley, 23, played mostly on Dallas’ development league team, the Texas Legends, last season and averaged 22.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 34 games. He was named to the All-Star team and was a second-team, all-league selection.
The 6-foot-10, 230-pound former Baylor big man appeared in 11 games with the Mavericks, averaging 8.7 points and 4.5 rebounds.
Neither Leunen, 32, or Seibutis, 33, has played in the NBA.