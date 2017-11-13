Dodgers executive Alex Anthopoulos to be named Atlanta Braves general manager

Alex Anthopoulos, the former Toronto Blue Jays general manager who has spent the last two seasons in the Dodgers front office, has been chosen as the next general manager of the Atlanta Braves, according to people familiar with the situation. The move is to be announced this week at the general managers meetings here.

Anthopoulos’ hiring was first reported by the New York Post.

After ending a 21-year postseason drought in Toronto in 2015, Anthopoulos left the Blue Jays to join the front office of Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman. A close friend of general manager Farhan Zaidi, Anthopoulos served as the organization’s vice president of baseball operations.

His departure creates another hole in the team’s front office. The Dodgers are searching for a replacement for former farm director Gabe Kapler, who was named manager of the Philadelphia Phillies in late October.

The opening in Atlanta resulted from the resignation of former general manager John Coppolella, who left during an investigation by Major League Baseball into the Braves’ violations in the international market.

