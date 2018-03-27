Albert Pujols hits three-run double as Angels beat Dodgers 4-1

AT THE PLATE: Albert Pujols' three-run double highlighted a four-run third inning for the Angels. Pujols heads into the regular season ranked seventh on the all-time list in home runs (614) and 10th in RBIs (1,918). …
Outfielder Andrew Toles homered in the ninth inning for the Dodgers' lone run. …
Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani had one hit, a single, in four at-bats. He's batting .125 with no extra-base hits this spring. …
Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons had two hits and drove in a run; he's batting .297. …
Dodgers left fielder Matt Kemp had 11 hits in his first 26 at-bats (.423) this spring. He has three hits in his past 27 at-bats (.111). …
Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig struck out in all three at-bats.
ON THE MOUND: The Angels' Matt Shoemaker pitched four scoreless innings, striking out five. Shoemaker concluded his spring with a 5.71 ERA. …
Shoemaker and five relievers combined on a five-hitter. …
The Dodgers' Rich Hill gave up three earned runs in five innings, wrapping his spring with a 7.30 ERA. His spring ERA last year: 6.19; two years ago: 11.25. …
Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen closed his exhibition season with consecutive strikeouts. He retired 14 of the 15 batters he faced this spring, then departed with two out in the ninth so left-hander Scott Alexander could face a left-handed hitter.
EXTRA BASES: Pujols tried to take an extra base on Kemp twice. Kemp threw out Pujols by plenty the first time, and would have the second time had catcher Austin Barnes been able to hang on to the ball. …
Pujols has played 53 innings at first base this spring. He played a total of 10 innings there in the previous two springs. The Angels need Pujols at first so Ohtani can DH. …
Angels center fielder Mike Trout made a nice diving catch in the first inning, originally ruled "no catch" but overturned on replay. …
Simmons had the throw of the night in the second inning, venturing toward right field to catch a throw from right fielder Kole Calhoun and deliver a relay to third base, erasing Cody Bellinger as he tried to extend a double into a triple.
