Yasiel Puig delivers in his return from injury; Dodgers defeat Braves 5-1

On his first night back from the disabled list, Yasiel Puig powered the Dodgers offense in a 5-1 victory over the Braves. Puig drove in three runs as the Dodgers won for the third game in a row at SunTrust Park. He swatted a two-run homer and delivered a sacrifice fly.
Alex Wood yielded only one hit. He kept Atlanta scoreless. He did issue four walks, which led to his departure after 5 2/3 innings. Caleb Ferguson turned in two innings of relief, giving up a solo homer to his first batter before buckling down.
Wood has struggled when facing his former team since departing in the summer of 2015. The Braves taxed him for four runs and prevented him from finishing the fifth inning on June 9.
Wood considered that start part of one of the worst stretches of his career. In seven subsequent outings heading into Saturday, he had produced a 2.95 earned-run average in 42 2/3 innings. He struck three times as many batters as he walked. He aimed to extend this string of success at SunTrust Park.
The Dodgers staked Wood a one-run lead in the second inning. Enrique Hernandez led off with a single, took second when Braves starter Max Fried hit Cody Bellinger on the hands with a pitch, moved to third on a flyout by Logan Forsythe and scored on a sacrifice fly from Puig.
Wood threw without pinpoint command. He issued a leadoff walk in the second inning. He hit outfielder Ronald Acuna, Jr., with a curveball in the third inning. He handed out another walk in the fourth inning. Atlanta could not punish Wood for the inaccuracy. He bulled his way out of danger by inducing groundouts, including double plays in the third and the fourth.
Puig added to the advantage in the sixth. Fried exited after five. In his place arrived right-handed reliever Luke Jackson. After a walk by Cody Bellinger, Puig settled into a duel with Jackson.
Jackson either trusted his slider in the strike zone or had no ability to control the pitch. Puig fouled off one belt-high slider and then another at his thighs. When Jackson tried a 2-2 slider over the middle, Puig was ready. He hooked a two-run shot into left field. The ball crashed off a scoreboard and landed in the Dodgers bullpen.
Wood could not finish the sixth. He collected two groundouts and appeared set to depart after a third grounder rolled toward the right side of the infield. Sprinting toward it from his position in the shift was shortstop Chris Taylor. He bobbled the ball for an error. After Wood walked outfielder Nick Markakis, manager Dave Roberts sent in J.T. Chargois in relief.
Wood screamed into his glove as he departed. His anger would not last long. Chargois spun a slider past the stationary Flowers for the third out.