Dodgers lose to Braves, but Chris Taylor saves team from ignominy

The Dodgers could not put a runner on base against Newcomb until Yasiel Puig took a walk in the sixth. Max Muncy had tried to be the first. In the fifth inning, he took a 2-2 fastball outside. Muncy dropped hit bat and trotted to first base. The umpire called him back and reminded him of the count. Muncy picked up his lumber and struck out on a 95-mph heater.