Dodgers lose to Braves, but Chris Taylor saves team from ignominy

The ball trickled through the left side of the infield at SunTrust Park, a grounder slicing between the third baseman and the shortstop, a single that would allow the Dodgers to escape this stadium with a tad more dignity. With two outs in the ninth inning of a 4-1 loss to the Braves, Chris Taylor chopped a single for his team’s first hit of the game against Atlanta starter Sean Newcomb.
The crowd groaned as Taylor reached base. The Dodgers bench roared for the first time all afternoon, after being squashed by the opposing pitcher. Newcomb threw 134 pitches and finished one strike away from the 15th no-hitter in Braves history. Taylor came around to score on a single by Manny Machado, which prevented a shutout.
The road trip ended on a desultory note. The Dodgers went 6-4 while playing three teams with winning records. They won the first three against the Braves this weekend. Newcomb still sent the Dodgers back to Los Angeles in a sour mood. In the process, Ross Stripling may have lost his spot in the team’s rotation.
With six starting pitchers on the roster, the Dodgers intend to winnow the rotation down to five in August. The team considered skipping Stripling’s start on Sunday to let him rest. They opted to let him pitch, only to watch him give up four runs in four innings.
Stripling made the All-Star team in July, but otherwise this month was wretched for him. He posted a 4.73 earned-run average in five starts, with 32 hits allowed in 26 2/3 innings. He could not complete the fifth inning last Monday in Philadelphia and posted an even shorter outing on Sunday. Even in the All-Star Game, he served up a pair of homers.
The Braves dented Stripling for two runs in the first inning. The rally consisted of three two-out hits. Stripling gave up a single to All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman. Nick Markakis, another Braves All-Star, whacked a 90-mph fastball into the left-field corner for an RBI double. Stripling tried a 1-1 curveball for catcher Kurt Suzuki, but still gave up another RBI double.
Stripling surrendered two more runs in the third. Markakis tagged him again. After a leadoff single by second baseman Ozzie Albies, Markakis saw seven pitches from Stripling. None were fastballs. When Stripling heaped a 3-2 slider over the plate, Markakis launched a two-run homer to right field.
The Dodgers could not put a runner on base against Newcomb until Yasiel Puig took a walk in the sixth. Max Muncy had tried to be the first. In the fifth inning, he took a 2-2 fastball outside. Muncy dropped hit bat and trotted to first base. The umpire called him back and reminded him of the count. Muncy picked up his lumber and struck out on a 95-mph heater.
The walk by Puig opened the sixth. It did not spark the offense. Logan Forsythe flied out, Cody Bellinger struck out looking, and Taylor swung through a curveball to end the frame. Newcomb picked up three quick outs in the seventh and finished the inning with 100 pitches.
Newcomb stood at 117 after hurling a 93-mph fastball past Puig for the third out in the eighth. Braves manager Brian Snitker sent him back for the ninth.
Forsythe hit a lazy fly ball to left for the first out. Bellinger worked a nine-pitch at-bat before flying out to shallow right. Taylor finally broke through in the next at-bat.