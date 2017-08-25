Dodgers' historically great season keeps getting better with 3-1 defeat of Brewers

The “Wild Horse” and the “Logie Bear” went deep, “YRG Jr.” knocked in “Redturn2” with a clutch two-out single, “MaeKen” threw another gem and “Kenleyfornia” notched his 35th save.

The names on the jerseys were changed Friday night to mark the opening of “Players Weekend,” in which major leaguers are wearing multi-colored uniforms with nicknames on their backs and patches to recognize important mentors on their sleeves.

The result in Chavez Ravine was more of the same for the Dodgers, who held the Milwaukee Brewers to one hit in a 3-1 victory that improved their record to 91-36 — a whopping 55 games over .500 — and maintained their 21-game lead over Arizona in the National League West.

The Dodgers have won 25 of 30 games and are 56-11 since June 7, the best 67-game stretch since the 1912 New York Giants went 56-11 from April 17-July 10. They have been historically good at home, posting a 52-14 record.

At this rate, the Dodgers could clinch the division by the first or second week of September, which is great for lining up your post-season rotation but not so great for maintaining a sense of urgency over the final month of the season.

Manager Dave Roberts’ biggest challenge over the next five weeks will be to balance regular playing time and rest for his position players and relievers so they are sharp and fresh for the playoffs and to maintain the kind of competitive edge that has made the team so dominant through the season’s first five months.

ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady "GGG" Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing's history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. 