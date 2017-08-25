Dodgers' historically great season keeps getting better with 3-1 defeat of Brewers

The “Wild Horse” and the “Logie Bear” went deep, “YRG Jr.” knocked in “Redturn2” with a clutch two-out single, “MaeKen” threw another gem and “Kenleyfornia” notched his 35th save.
The names on the jerseys were changed Friday night to mark the opening of “Players Weekend,” in which major leaguers are wearing multi-colored uniforms with nicknames on their backs and patches to recognize important mentors on their sleeves.
The result in Chavez Ravine was more of the same for the Dodgers, who held the Milwaukee Brewers to one hit in a 3-1 victory that improved their record to 91-36 — a whopping 55 games over .500 — and maintained their 21-game lead over Arizona in the National League West.
The Dodgers have won 25 of 30 games and are 56-11 since June 7, the best 67-game stretch since the 1912 New York Giants went 56-11 from April 17-July 10. They have been historically good at home, posting a 52-14 record.
At this rate, the Dodgers could clinch the division by the first or second week of September, which is great for lining up your post-season rotation but not so great for maintaining a sense of urgency over the final month of the season.
Manager Dave Roberts’ biggest challenge over the next five weeks will be to balance regular playing time and rest for his position players and relievers so they are sharp and fresh for the playoffs and to maintain the kind of competitive edge that has made the team so dominant through the season’s first five months.
