Julio Urias overcomes early struggles to help Dodgers defeat Cubs, 3-2

Three batters into Saturday’s game against the Chicago Cubs, the situation looked grim for Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias, who walked Dexter Fowler and gave up singles to Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo, the latter hit driving in a run.

Six innings and 21 batters later, Urias walked off the Dodger Stadium mound in line for a win after delivering the best start of his young career, at least when degree of difficulty is factored in.

Facing baseball’s best team, Urias, who turned 20 on Aug. 12, gave up the one run and six hits in six innings, striking out eight and walking two, and the Dodgers survived a harrowing seventh en route to a 3-2 victory over the Cubs.

Pedro Baez replaced Urias with a 3-1 lead to start the seventh. It took the notoriously slow-working right-hander about a half-hour to throw 29 pitches, give up two hits, walk two and commit an error, the Cubs pulling to within 3-2 on Jason Heyward’s pinch-hit, run-scoring single to left.

But with two on and two outs, left-hander Adam Liberatore replaced Baez and got No. 3 hitter Anthony Rizzo to ground out to first to end the inning.

Jesse Chavez threw a one-two-three eighth, and Kenley Jansen atoned for Friday night’s blown save, retiring the side in order in the ninth and blowing a 97-mph fastball by Matt Szczur to notch his 38th save.

Urias might have caught a break in the first inning when cleanup batter Ben Zobrist, opting for small ball over the big inning, followed the game-opening walk and two singles with a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners.

Urias struck out Addison Russell and Jorge Soler, both looking at sliders, to end an inning in which he threw 31 pitches. But Urias need only 63 pitches to blank the powerful Cubs on four hits over the next five innings, a solid encore to his six-inning, six-hit, six-strikeout, no-walk shutout of the Cincinnati Reds last Sunday.

Urias, who gave up six runs and three homers in five innings of a June 2 loss to the Cubs in Wrigley Field — his second big-league start — is 5-2 with a 3.71 earned-run average on the season and 4-0 with a 2.03 ERA in six games (four starts) since the All-Star break.

The Dodgers tied the score, 1-1, in the bottom of the first when Corey Seager ripped an 0-1 slider from starter Jason Hammel over the center-field wall for his 23rd homer, breaking the single-season record for homers by a Dodgers shortstop, set by Glenn Wright in 1930.

Andrew Toles, starting in place of Howie Kendrick in left field, led off the third with a double off the base of the right-field wall. Urias squared to bunt, pulled his bat back and slapped a single to left field to put runners on first and third for Chase Utley, who rolled a run-scoring single to center for a 2-1 lead.

Urias and Utley both advanced on a wild pitch. Urias was thrown out at home on Seager’s grounder to second, but Justin Turner grounded an RBI single through the middle to give the Dodgers a 3-1 lead and knock Hammel out of the game.

Left-hander Rob Zastryzny replaced Hammel and retired Adrian Gonzalez and Yasmani Grandal on groundouts to end the third, the start of a 3 2/3-inning scoreless effort in which he allowed one hit and struck out three. The Cubs fell to 19-5 in August.

